CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — Officials with Cabell County Schools confirmed Thursday that staff and students at the Explorer Academy in Cabell County will not be starting the academic year in their own building.

Mold was reported in the building earlier in the week, which prompted the school to go through an air quality testing process.

According to a release from the school system, that process is “moving well,” but students and staff have been relocated to the Central Office for Cabell County Schools on Huntington’s Fifth Avenue starting on Monday.

“Our staff is working hard to set up temporary classrooms to serve students until the school can be reopened. Thank you for your support and kindness as we work to make learning happen in a new location,” said the release.

Parents are encouraged to pick up and drop off their children at the board meeting entrance of the Board Office.