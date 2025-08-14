CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five individuals took the oath Thursday to become Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies.

Evan Landers, Trevor McGuire, Hunter McCoy, Rodjvon Seldon, and Victoria Martin were all sworn in during a Kanawha County Commission meeting.

Martin joins her younger brother as a Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy.

Over the past year, the department has seen Cpt. Jeff Meadows, Cpt. Bryan Carper and Lt. D.H. Huff have all retired, which has created a bit of a gap in the department.

“I think it’s no hidden secret that the sheriff’s department’s numbers were down. We’ve had a bunch of retirements, so we’re trying to fill those gaps. This will definitely help us,” Kanawha County Sheriff Joe Crawford said during the meeting.

The first day of employment for the five new deputies is next Monday.