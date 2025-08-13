DUPONT, W.Va — When school starts in Kanawha County on Friday, new faces will fill the halls of DuPont Middle School as students from the now-closed East Bank Middle School begin their first day of classes there.

While expecting a period of transition, leadership at the school has seen positive progress so far and, more than anything, wants students to feel safe when they enter the building.

“We really want them to feel safe here, and we really, really want them to think of this as a home for them,” Dupont principal Tommy Canterbury said.

The Kanawha County Board of Education voted to close East Bank and consolidate the two schools in October. Canterbury wasn’t necessarily expecting that sudden of a change, but another recent merger had Dupont prepared.

“We were figuring that it would be the following year, and we would finish the last year, and then finish this school year, and then that would happen, but we were kind of a little bit ready because Cedar Grove came down a couple years ago, so we did the same kind of things,” he said.

One of the biggest concerns at the time the board voted to combine the schools was the potential for rivalry between Dupont and East Bank students. Canterbury isn’t concerned because he believes at the end of the day, kids will be kids.

“The important thing is getting the kids together, because kids are going to be great, and letting them meet one another and see that things aren’t that big of a deal,” he said.

Canterbury highlighted that some activities have already started for extracurricular programs at Dupont. In his eyes, the opportunity for students to interact through extracurriculars while also growing the size of those programs is a win-win situation.

“We have over a hundred students in our band. We have over a hundred students in our chorus, and those are not the same students. They’re different students, so now we’re going to grow in that. I’m looking forward to those things,” he said.

While anticipation may make for some nerves ahead of the first day of school, Canterbury thinks Dupont is prepared and the people involved are ready to take on the challenge.

“I’m nervous, and my teachers are nervous, and the kids are nervous, but nervous is not a bad thing. Nervous means you care and you want to do well. Scared? I don’t want anybody to be scared. It’s ok for people to be nervous, but when you’re nervous, you want to do better, and you want things to go well,” he said.