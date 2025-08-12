CHARLESTON, W.Va –The United Way of Central West Virginia is out to help other nonprofits fill their boards with its new “Board Connector,” an initiative to match organizations with qualified individuals who have a passion for service.

“Board Connector” is a matchmaking tool developed by the United Way that allows prospective board members to fill out an application online and be connected with nonprofit organizations in need of qualified volunteers. United Way of Central West Virginia board chair Dr. Craig Glover believes opportunities are out there for those who want them.

“I know there are a lot of folks in the community who have great skills and are looking for places to lend their talent. There are also several nonprofits that are supported by the United Way and other organizations, so this is just an opportunity to match those skill sets,” he said.

Matchmaking services are not uncommon in helping nonprofit boards find new members. Glover got his first opportunity to serve on a board after being matched with an organization he was entirely unfamiliar with.

“I got matched with an organization I had never heard of, but they were doing tremendous work supporting kids who were bereaving. I had joined that board. I was a volunteer doing some of the work, and over 20 years later, I still send them support,” he said.

For nonprofits seeking board members, “Board Connector” allows them to seek out a particular kind of person for their opening as well. Organizations are able to submit a request form detailing what they need, from skills to experience and background.

“They have the opportunity to put that out there and say this is the skillset that we’re looking for, so from the organization’s standpoint, as they’re trying to complete their board matrix and make sure they have that diversity, they have the opportunity to specifically say, ‘This is what I’m looking for.'” Glover said.

Once the United Way makes a connection between an individual and a nonprofit, the next steps are simple.

“It’s really about just connecting the organization with that individual, and then they can decide from there if that’s a good fit for them, if the board wants to do interviews, if the individual has questions about the mission, and so on,” Glover said.

“Board Connector” applications for both aspiring board members and nonprofits seeking board members are open at unitedwaycwv.org.