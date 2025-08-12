KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is using the days leading up to the first day of classes to remind motorists and parents about the importance of school bus safety.

The KCSD, Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler, Kanawha County School’s Superintendent Paula Potter, city police, and others came together Tuesday at DuPont Middle School to discuss school bus safety during student loading and unloading.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Josh Lester emphasized the importance of school bus safety, noting that there were two incidents last school year that could have ended badly for the county. One incident occurred on December 16, when a Kanawha County school bus crashed. The other involved a man who allegedly passed a stopped school bus and nearly hit a child crossing the road.

“As always this is a very big topic and it’s something that we all need to highlight as we get back into the school year because it’s been summer, we’re not used to seeing buses on the road, we need to retrain ourselves, we need to start thinking about that because this is all about safety,” Lester said during the press conference.

He noted that anyone who passes a school bus will be cited. Offenders could face misdemeanor charges, have their driver’s license suspended, and be fined up to $1,000.

Kanawha County Sheriff Joe Crawford stated that if someone passes a stopped school bus and injures a child or anyone else, they will have to live with the consequences of their actions.

“You’re going to have to live with that for the rest of your lives, that could be a live altering experience not only for you but the person or child that you may injure or kill, so please take a little extra time, we caution you, we want you to slow down, take your time,” Crawford said.

Lester said the purpose of the conference was to ensure everyone understands when to stop for a bus.

“We want to make sure that you do stop for school buses when you see these red lights flashing,” he said. “Yellow lights mean caution that bus is going to stop, that means you should be preparing to stop as well, and when there red you should be stopped. When that extended arm applies, that means you’re not going cross any intersections, you’re not going pull in front of the bus, you’re not going to go around the bus, or go in any other directions, all directions of traffic needs to be stopped.”

Lester also encouraged parents to help ensure their children stay safe around school buses. He suggested arriving at the bus stop early is a good practice, so children aren’t rushing to make it on time.

He also advised that students waiting for the bus should stand at least 10 feet from the curb to avoid slipping. Additionally, he cautioned against children using their phones while crossing the road after getting off the bus.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler agreed with both Lester and Crawford, saying they want everyone to be safe.

“We want you to make sure that when you go out you are diligent, you are aware, and that you are being safe anytime you’re around a school bus, we don’t want you to loose focus and I promise you no amount of seconds you save getting to a destination is worth more than the life of a child,”

Crawford also announced that over the next couple of weeks, there will be a heavy police presence in school zones.

“Law enforcement, fire, EMS, you’re going to see emergency vehicles in the school zones with their lights on and that’s to serve notice and make sure that you understand we’re taking it serious, we want you all to take it serious, make sure our kids arrive alive at school,” he said.

Kanawha County Schools begin classes on Friday, August 15.

Photo: Kanawha County Facebook