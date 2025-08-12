CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities closed the Carper Public Safety Complex in downtown Charleston Tuesday after a natural gas leak.

A crew working at the corner of Virginia and Truslow streets accidentally ruptured a gas line late Tuesday morning.

Those inside the building, which houses the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, were quickly evacuated from the facility and the building was closed.

A Mountaineer Gas crew was dispatched to the scene to make the repairs. Virginia East is blocked in the area.

There were no injuries reported.

Photo courtesy WCHS-TV