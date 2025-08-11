CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state Public Service Commission heard from several residents regarding Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s proposed increase in Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) rates.

A public hearing was held Monday evening to allow residents to voice their opinions on the proposed rate increases. ENEC is a charge paid by customers that helps utilities cover the cost of fuel to operate their power plants

The proposed increase was filed in April by both companies.

Jackson County resident Franklin Hughes said that over the last three years, their water bill has tripled and their natural gas bill has increased by 25%, which they contribute to the PSC.

Hughes urged the commission to consider all of the other rate increases individuals are facing everyday.

“That since other utilities have increased so much over the past few years and salaries have not increased, that another increase is going to really hurt the citizens of West Virginia’s” Hughes said.

Another resident who spoke was Jacy Allen. She said in the last six months her electric bill has doubled and her and her spouse were struggling to pay their bill of $422 dollars despite them both working full time.

She noted that the median income in West Virginia is $38,0000 and said that it’s unfathomable to think the companies can continue proposing rate increases.

“How is it feasible, that they are proposing another rate increase when we can’t even afford the rate now, it’s disgusting, it’s disgusting that this continues to occur,” Allen said.

She said that the state ranks the lowest in places to live, yet they want to continue increasing utilities.

“People don’t have money here, yet were going to increase the amount of money that people are required to pay for basic services like power, and water, and sewer,” Allen said.

PSC Chair Charlotte Lane said they are going to consider everything.

“We will take in all of the evidence, we will listen to public comments, and then as required by law we will issue a decision,” Lane said.

If the rate increase is approved, the average customer would see a total increase of 5-dollars-31 cents on their bill.

.Anyone who wants to still comment can go to the PSC’s website here.

An evidentiary hearing will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.