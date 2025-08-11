CHARLESTON, W.Va — The Marshall Quarterback Club of Charleston’s most-anticipated annual event returns next week when “Paint The Capitol City Green” takes over the Bill Noe Flight School to raise money for the university’s athletic department.

Always a popular event, this year’s fundraiser comes with added intrigue thanks to a number of new faces scheduled to be in attendance. Changes in some of Marshall’s most prominent positions have many expecting a big crowd.

“We’ve got a new head football coach, Tony Gibson, new AD, Gerald Harrison. We have some other fall sports folks there. We’ve got Corny Jackson, the men’s basketball coach will be there; Juli Fulks for the women’s coach; and then some Olympic team coaches will be there as well, and Steve Cotton, the voice of the Herd, will do an interview panel,” Quarterback Club president Robert Stonestreet said Monday on 580 Live with Dave Allen.

The cause for the evening, scheduled for August 21, is Marshall’s Big Green athletic fund, primarily serving the football program. In addition to conversation with the people leading the Herd on the field and court, catering from Chef Paul Smith and remarks from Charleston mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin highlight the night’s program.

This year marks the fifth time the event will be held at the Bill Noe Flight School, a change that has stuck since the COVID-19 pandemic. Stonestreet said moving things to the hangar at the flight school allowed for an open-air event, and it’s made for an even better experience since.

“It’s a great venue. It’s a great event, and we’re expecting north of 350, 400 folks this year,” he said.

With tickets already on sale and a passionate fanbase excited for a new era of Marshall athletics, Stonestreet said spots are beginning to fill up quickly and the capacity limits of the flight school may be tested.

“I think we can get about 400 in there. That’s 40 tables, and we’re approaching that, so if you want to come, go to marshallbiggreen.org under the “Events” tab and get your ticket. Individual tickets are again only $50, or table sponsorships are available starting at $1200,” he said.

More information is available online at marshallbiggreen.org.