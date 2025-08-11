SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va — A lane is closed and detours are in place as work continues on Jefferson Road in South Charleston. With new lanes set to open next week, the southbound lane on Jefferson Road is shut down through the end of the week so crews can put finishing touches on the new lanes.

“If you’re coming from Route 60 to go south across the bridge out toward Corridor G, that lane’s going to be closed for a few days while they prep the two new lanes to be ready to open next week. It’s an inconvenience this week. It’ll be a great thing at the end of the week,” South Charleston mayor Frank Mullens said Monday on 580 Live with Dave Allen.

Motorists can still travel through the area, though detours are currently in place to direct traffic around the area. Mullens said it should be no problem to navigate after he drove through the area himself on Monday.

“You can still go south on Jefferson Road to the corridor. You just have to get on the other side of the tracks first so you’ll be detoured around Montrose to do that,” he said.

With work continuing in the area and the new lanes set to open, Mullens believes the community is dealing with the traffic situation well.

“I think it’s going ok. You always have some things you need to adjust to, but at the end of the day, I think it’s going well. The roundabout’s been really well-received. I know mostly what you see on social media are the mishaps, but actually, overall, it’s been really well-received,” he said.