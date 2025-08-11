NITRO, W.Va. — Teachers and staff began the new school year Monday in Kanawha County Schools preparing for the return of students this Friday.

Nitro High School Principal Brian Barth said he’s looking forward to a great year.

“We pride ourselves on being a little different and we like to bring everybody into the way we do things here,” Barth said. “We’re here for kids. We look out for kids and everything we do we have kids in mind.”

The first day for students is Friday. Barth said it’s an important day for the exchanging of information.

“The first day of school we take pictures every year, that’s your photo ID picture and it’s also the picture we have on file,” he said. “So, come ready to ready to take pictures. You definitely want to be here because there’s tons of important information.”

He said now is also a good time for students to check their class schedules.

“If your schedule shows up on Schoology and you’re not quite pleased with it–go to your Schoology account and request a schedule change and we’ll look through those and we can get through them as quick as we can.”

Kanawha County Schools is finalizing a new cell phone policy. Barth said they are making it simple at Nitro.

“We’re going to ask students that put their devices away when they enter the building and just leave them there for the day,” Barth said.

There are personnel changes at Nitro High including two new vice-principals, a new athletic director and a new school resource officer from the Nitro Police Department.