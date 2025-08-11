KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The former Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputy who is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex has waived his preliminary hearing.

Cass Close, 54, of Quick, was arrested on July 31 and charged with the imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated, detained, or under supervision.

Close is accused of taking an inmate out of her holding cell while she waiting was for a court hearing at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex on July 29.

The alleged victim reported to the police that Close had made sexual comments to her, then took her out of her holding cell and into his office. While there, he allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts on him and allegedly took photos of her. This reportedly happened multiple times, both before and after her hearing.

The case now heads to a grand jury.

Photo: WCHSTV