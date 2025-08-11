NITRO, W.Va. –Fire crews from Kanawha and Putnam Counties fought a blaze at a Nitro auto repair shop Monday night.

The fire was reported at Nitro Auto and Tire Service on Michigan Ave around 8:20 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they found flames coming out of the front and rear of a bay.

According to the Nitro Fire Department’s Facebook post, a mechanic was working on a jeep when gas ignited catching the vehicle on fire. Crews fought the blaze for an hour before eventually using foam to put out the fire.

The mechanic was able to get out of the building safely and no other injuries have been reported.

Crews did say the jeep was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Photo: Nitro Fire Department Facebook