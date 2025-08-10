NITRO, W.Va. –An early morning fire in Nitro caused extensive damage to a residence Sunday.

Fire departments from Kanawha and Putnam Counties responded to the call that came in around 10:30 a.m. on Old 40th Street. According to fire officials the fire got inside the drywall of the house and caused challenges for crews.

The fire was discovered by the homeowner. All occupants of the home were able to get out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Photo: Nitro Fire Department