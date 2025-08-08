CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the emergency room at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital early Friday morning.

A disturbance call was made to Kanawha County Metro 911 at 1:41 a.m.

Charleston police confirm to MetroNews there was an officer-involved shooting and the suspect is dead. There were no officers injured.

The emergency room was closed for a time but is operational, according CPD.

Hospital employees were sent an alert around 3:00 a.m. saying, “A violent threat occurred in General ED. The threat has been neutralized. NO ACTIVE SHOOTER encountered.”

Charleston police are expected to release more information later Friday.

CAMC released the following statement at 7 a.m. Friday:

Vandalia Health CAMC General Hospital’s emergency room experienced a patient who became violent in its waiting area. Charleston Police was notified.

CAMC General Hospital’s emergency room went on diversion and was locked down for about 2 hours.

Thank you to the Charleston Police Department for the quick response. CAMC is cooperating fully with law enforcement and further comments about the incident should be directed to the police.