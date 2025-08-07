CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A civil action has been filed in U.S. District Court in Charleston on behalf of a woman who investigators say was sexually assaulted while being held at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex.

“This is one of the most disturbing allegations of an in-custody assault in the history of this state and it happened in the courthouse in the middle of the largest county in the state right behind the courtroom walls,” said Charleston Attorney Jesse Forbes who is representing the woman along with his law partner Dante DiTrapano.

The woman, identified only by her initials in court documents, was at the courthouse that day for a hearing in regard to a charge of possession in another state. Court documents filed with the civil case indicated the woman was removed from her holding cell on multiple occasions both before and after her hearing by now former Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputy Cass Close. The victim claimed Close subjected her to numerous inappropriate comments before eventually removing her from her cell and forcing her into his office.

There she claimed Close performed oral sex on her after forcibly pulling down her pants while she was still in shackles. Following that action, she claimed in her statement Close forced her to perform oral sex on him. Afterward she was placed back in the holding cell and became ill and vomited in the cell’s toilet. The complaint gave graphic details of two more times during the course of the day in which she said Close removed her from the cell and forced her into his office.

The victim stated on one occasion he again removed her pants and underwear and attempted to have intercourse. The next incident occurred after the victim’s court hearing was complete and was awaiting transport back to the South Central Regional Jail. She said in that encounter, Close removed her form the holding cell again, removed her clothes and placed her on his desk and began taking pictures of her in various stages of undress on his phone and against her will.

“This isn’t some isolated event or some one time occurrence, this is hours and hours of something that through these allegations could be equated to torture,” Forbes told MetroNews.

The victim reported the incident to an attorney who was assigned to represent her on the possession charge. The attorney helped get the right people involved an an investigation was launched. Soon, Kanawha County Sheriff Joe Crawford, State Police Superintendent Colonel Jim Mitchell, Kanawha County Prosecutor Debra Rusnak, and Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango were all before reporters in a press conference to report the allegations. Criminal charges were announced against Close, he was taken into custody and fired from his job with the Sheriff’s Department. A criminal complaint indicated he admitted to some of the allegations and could face additional criminal counts.

“Our client is extremely brave here. It’s scary when you’re in custody and shackles and the police officer is the one who did it to you and then try and hope somebody is going to believe you and you can come forward. She did that here and by doing that, he’s no longer there. The hope is that saved other people from going through this,” said Forbes.

Close’s criminal case is being investigated by the West Virginia State Police, but Forbes said he and DiTrapano are handling the civil litigation which is another part of the matter.

“This is an ordeal here that unfortunately is likely to haunt our client well into the future and the rest of her life. We intend to try and get civil justice for her to make sure she’s taken care of in that regard,” he said.

The lawsuit names the Kanawha County Commission as the defendant since it was the employing agency. Salango understood the suit and promised the county would work through the process.

“It’s a terrible and tragic event and should have never happened. The civil justice part of this will work itself out and it’s a criminal matter too. We’ll see how the process plays out. We are going to be very transparent. We’re not going to hide behind a lawyer and we’re not going to hide behind the statement ‘this is a personnel matter.’ This is a public matter and the public deserves answers and quite frankly the victim deserves answers and that’s what we’re working on now,” Salango said.