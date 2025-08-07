DUNBAR, W.Va. –One of Kanawha County’s largest facilities has expanded, allowing more individuals to host their sporting events there.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday evening for the Shawnee Sports Complex Welcome and Tourism Center. Since opening in 2018, the center has generated an economic impact of $150 million for the area. A groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrades was held in August 2024.

Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said that hundreds of community members showed up for the opening.

“We had kids here that are now going to college who cut the ribbon with me back in 2018 and so as these kids grow older and they move on, I hope they bring their kids back here to this incredible facility and enjoy the experience,” he said.

The welcome center was in partnership with commission, Charleston Area Alliance, ZMM Architects and Engineers, and Pray Construction.

Salango said since its opening seven years ago and given how much of an attraction it has become for the area, they knew an upgrade would eventually be necessary. The expansion adds to an already impressive facility.

“We actually took the existing space and made it four times larger, so additional restrooms, additional meeting space, we’ve got an observation deck where people can stand and actually watch the fields from an elevated surface, and we have much larger concessions and restrooms and so it’s an incredible addition to a spectacular facility, so we’re very proud to have it,” Salango said.

The facility has gone from 2,500 square feet to 12,000 square feet with the new addition.

Community member, parent, and president of the Dunbar Youth Football and Cheer Courtney Williams said that they use the fields four days a week for practices and will use them for home football games.

She said it’s nice to have a facility for the public like this to use.

“So, it means a lot to me and my franchise because they’re providing us with a home this season,”

Not only is the facility great for the community it’s in, it also has been an attraction for out-of-state individuals and even those who live in a different country.

Salango said that they’ve had teams from Canada and South Africa come and visit the complex.

He expressed hope that when visitors come from out of state or abroad, they enjoy their experience and want to return.

“When they leave here I want them to have such a great experience that they’re already booking there next trip and so the staff has done a tremendous job making sure that this is not just a game, it’s an experience so when they come here, they enjoy it and they want to come back immediately, that’s what we want,” Salango said.

Williams said she’s grateful for the work that has been put into the facility for the benefit of the community.

“We think it’s great that the commissioner has done such a great job with this, Mr. Salango he’s partnered with us for years, and just for him to be able to provide a facility for us that has all of these amenities has been amazing,” she said.

