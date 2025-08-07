CHARLESTON, W.Va — The 35th annual Multifest kicks off in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon with appearances by national and regional recording artists, a parade, vendors, and more on the list of activities scheduled in the name of multiculturalism.

Multifest executive director Tamara Eubanks called this year’s lineup the best in history and said that the event is designed for everyone to enjoy.

“Multifest is free and open to the public. You’re going to get top national artists, regional artists free that you can just come and enjoy yourself,” she said Thursday on 580 Live with Dave Allen.

The 2025 edition of Multifest came together in no small part due to the contributions of the public. The festival’s president, David Fryson, said the organizers worried that the current political climate drove away previous sponsors, but the public stepped up to make sure Multifest continued this year.

“We were very concerned that some of the former sponsors were not sponsoring at the level that they had before, and in addition, there were some sponsors that did not participate this year, and so what we did though, we made a plea to the public, and we really just want to thank the community,” he said

The event gets started with a multicultural parade in downtown Charleston at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday with live musical performances to follow throughout the weekend at Haddad Riverfront Park. Headliners include The JunkYard Band on Thursday, Christopher Williams and Troop on Friday, RSVP on Saturday, and Mike Jones and Zapp on Sunday.

This year’s lineup was put together so that everyone in attendance will enjoy something on stage this weekend, according to Fryson.

“We very strategically try to make sure that there is something for everyone, and as you said, ‘multiculturalism, multicultural festival, Multifest,’ means that we want everyone to come and be involved,” he said.

In addition to live music and a large area for children’s activities, a significant number of vendors are set to appear in downtown Charleston throughout the weekend.

“We are in the process, even now, of loading in over 50 vendors from arts and crafts to different ethnic food, industry to information,” Eubanks said.

Looking back on more than three decades of Multifest, Fryson approaches the mission the same way he did in the beginning.

“Over these 35 years, Multifest has stood for the principle that we are better together than we are separated,” he said.

The 2025 edition of Multifest concludes with a fireworks show following the conclusion of Sunday’s musical performances.