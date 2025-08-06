CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the largest facilities in the Charleston area is set to take on a new look with the ribbon cutting of the Shawnee Sports Complex Welcome and Tourism Center on Thursday.

The new building is the latest expansion to the complex, which has helped generate more than $150 million in economic impact since it opened in 2018.

As the welcome center opens in partnership between the Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Alliance, ZMM Architects and Engineers, and Pray Construction, ZMM Chief Marketing Officer Jen Wood said the building brings both function and focus to the facility.

“It’s really about the function of the space because the need has grown so much in the last few years but also really providing a focal point for visitors to see what we have to offer in Charleston and Kanawha County,” she said.

As more and more events took up residence at the Shawnee Sports Complex, local leaders recognized a need to stay ahead of the game and continue to add features and amenities to the facility. Kanawha County Commission president Ben Salango said the goal is that when a group comes from out of state to compete at the complex, they’ll leave West Virginia wanting to come back.

“We want to make sure that when they leave here, they enjoy the experience and they’re already looking at when is the next tournament at the Shawnee Sports Complex because we want them back, over and over and over again,” he said.

Salango added that the success for the Shawnee Sports Complex is evident in more ways than just the numbers. He believes all you have to do is look around.

“It’s changed sports tourism in Kanawha County to the point where you know it’s working because other communities are trying to copy it,” he said.

With the welcome center marking the complex’s latest expansion, Salango said more improvements are on the way once the ribbon cutting wraps up on Thursday night. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. and will include an inside look at the new building, food, and entertainment, in addition to the ribbon cutting, which is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

As the Shawnee Sports Complex takes another step forward, Salango sees it having an even greater impact on the quality of life in Charleston and the kind of new residents the city can attract.

“Our local hospitals, for instance, when they’re trying to recruit a new physician, and they’re showing them what we have to offer, obviously they’re going to GoMart (Ball)park, they’re going to the Clay Center, but they’re also going to the Shawnee Sports Complex.”