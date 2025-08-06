CHARLESTON, W.Va. –More than 200 backpacks were distributed during the 18th Annual Backpack Attack, presented by 107.3 The Beat and Salango Law.

The event was held Wednesday afternoon at the WVRC building, located at 1111 Virginia Street East in Charleston. Parents and their children gathered to receive backpacks that were filled with essential supplies, including pencils, sharpeners, crayons, notebooks, small first aid kits, water bottles, and more. The event aims each year to ensure that students start their school year off right.

One parent, Tiara Christian, said she was grateful that an event like this was held for the kids

“It means a lot, you know backpacks cost a lot, school supplies are going up and it’s nice they you guys do this for everybody,” Christain said.

Jordan was among the dozens of kids who received a backpack. He said he loved getting these supplies to use when he returns to school.

He said that he hopes to improve his skills in some core subjects when he returns back to school.

“Have good grades and get better at math and reading,” he said.

Another child who attended the event was CJ. He has already started back to school, but he was grateful to receive a backpack.

Since he has already returned to school, he said his favorite subjects are reading and math.

“That I had to do this vocabulary, you had to write it in a sentence, and math we could just do math stuff on our iPad,” he said.