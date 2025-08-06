CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin joined members of the Charleston Police Department Wednesday morning to deliver a statewide presentation on safety strategies with municipal leaders during the 2025 West Virginia Municipal League conference in Morgantown.

Goodwin along with Chief of Police Scott Dempsey, Deputy Chief Jason Webb, and Bureau Chief Tony Hazelett presented the Protecting Those Who Serve: Understanding and Mitigating Threats to Public Officials, during the conference that aims to bring together municipal leaders to discuss the growing challenges faced by public officials and show them steps they can take to better prepare, protect, and respond.

The team talked about and highlighted the importance of safety planning, reporting protocols, interagency coordination, and creating a culture of preparedness.

“Municipal leaders are navigating a wider range of threats than ever before, and they shouldn’t have to face those challenges alone,” Goodwin said. “By sharing practical tools and real-world strategies, we’re helping ensure that every city, town, and village regardless of size has a path forward when it comes to protecting public officials and strengthening community safety.”

Individuals were able to participate in real-time polling and feedback. The responses they got helped highlight the urgency of the issue and the demand for resources.

Majority of the leaders at the conference reported being insulted, harassed, threatened, or attacked, with 80 percent saying it occurred over social media.

“The safety of public officials is closely tied to the safety of the entire community,” Dempsey said. “Our job isn’t just to respond, it’s to help cities anticipate risk, build stronger reporting systems, and ensure that threats are taken seriously before they escalate. That starts with collaboration and training at every level.”

Photo’s: Charleston Police Department