CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A Putnam County veterinarian was ordered to pay the maximum civil penalties because she was unable to account for over nine thousand dosages units of oxycodone, hydrocodone, and other controlled substances.

Clara Ann Mason, 64, of Winfield, was ordered to pay $956,709 dollars by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers Monday. According to a release, the court found that Mason had ordered thousands of doses of opioids and other drugs and failed to keep these drugs secured, failed to keep track of them, and apparently fabricated records to cover up her failures.

Court documents state that Mason, between March 8, 2018, and July 10, 2023, she ordered 14,200 dosage units of hydrocodone/acetaminophen at 10/325 milligrams each, 800 dosage units of oxycodone at 10 milligrams each, and 600 dosage units of oxycodone at five milligrams each. During this time Mason was licensed under the laws of WV to practice veterinary medicine and was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration as someone authorized to dispense controlled substances under the law.

Between January 2021 and January 2023, Mason’s orders of oxycodone accounted for 74 percent of all dosage units sold by the supplier.

An administrative inspection warrant was executed by investigators on October 11, 2023, at Mason’s address she had registered with DEA. Investigators found controlled substances that were unsecured throughout the property.

Also, during the execution of the warrant, Mason failed to produce any records of dispensing scheduled medications, her records of purchasing the drugs, or any inventory records which is required by federal law.

After investigators took possession of all controlled substances found, they discovered that there was at least 6,593 dosage units of both hydrocodone and oxycodone unaccounted for.

Mason, weeks after the warrant was executed, she provided multiple reports saying that she had dispensed large quantities of opioids to dogs and cats prior to euthanasia. Investigators interview several pet owners and discovered that none of them witnessed Mason administrating the medicals to their pets.

“The Court concluded that Dr. Mason jeopardized the safety of the community, which has been severely harmed by the opioid epidemic, by failing to properly secure and track these drugs,” Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said. “The Court assessed the maximum penalties in this case. This outcome is the result of the excellent work by the Drug Enforcement Administration, our office’s Affirmative Civil Enforcement and Health Care Fraud Investigative Specialist Tyler E. Japhet, and Assistant United States Attorney Gregory P. Neil.”