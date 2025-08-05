CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Dozens of community members in Orchard Manor gathered Tuesday evening with the Charleston Police Department for the National Night Out event.

The event aims to foster a relationship between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.

CPD Sergeant Travis Bailes said it was amazing to see how many residents came out.

“This is a great sign, especially in the past few years with the nationwide feelings towards law enforcement, the fact that there’s so many people here to not only see us but the FBI’s, the U.S. Marshal’s, HSI, it’s great feeling to know that people are here and they support us,” Bailes said.

During the event, residents enjoyed food provided by CPAAA and the Sheetz of Kanawha City.

Debbie Ferrell, a resident and Youth Leader at North Charleston Baptist Church, said it’s amazing to see law enforcement organize the event to show that they are there to protect the community.

“I think it’s amazing that they put a place like this together, so they can feel like the cops and firemen are safe and they can come out and explore and talk to them,” Ferrell said. “Sometimes we think of cops as scary people because of scary situations but really there our friends and they help us in so many different ways.”

Children enjoyed games, a bounce house, a soap suds machine and were able to get free ID cards made by the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office.

Another resident, whose child got an ID card made, said it’s great to see law enforcement interacting with their community.

“It’s good to see them interacting with the city, it brings them closer together because the disconnect between the cops and the community, so to see them out here actually hands-on with the children and stuff is really good,” she said.

The department also hosted three other community events around the city: at Carroll Terrace, where residents enjoyed dinner with the fire department and CPD; and at South Park Village, where residents had food, music, a resource booth, and face painting.