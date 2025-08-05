CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. –The Cabell County Schools Board of Education has approved a resolution to align its existing cellphone policy with the new law banning cellphones in classrooms.

The Board of Education approved the resolution during its meeting Tuesday afternoon, bringing its policy into compliance with House Bill 2003, which was passed during the legislative session and went into effect on July 9.

Superintendent Tim Hardesty said that while a policy was already in place, it needed to be updated because the new law defines what an electronic device is and clarifies the meaning of instructional time.

He also noted that they needed to correct conflicting statements in the policy. One point said that students must keep their electronic device turned off and, on their person, while the bullet point below it said the phones had to be turned off and kept in their locker.

Hardesty said that he got together with the two high school principals, a couple of middle school principals and one elementary school principal to go over what they wanted to see in the policy.

He said they all came to the conclusion that having the phone turned off and in the students, locker was the better choice.

Another thing that they changed was the consequence of the first offense.

“They advocated for actually having a more lenient first consequence because they have a feeling that they’ll be some people that will be caught by accident on the first time and so the first consequence is an office conference, a call home, and return the phone at the end of the day or whatever the device may be,” Hardesty said.

Students who are caught for a second time, will either receive two days lunch detention or one day after school detention, and they will be confiscated. The third offense results in the device being confiscated and required be picked up by a parent/guardian, along with one day of in-school suspension (ISS).

A fourth offense carries the same consequences, but the student will receive three days of ISS. If a student refuses to hand over the device, they will face disciplinary actions including days of of out-of-school suspension.

Board President Josh Pauley said they are working to eliminate all phone-related distractions, including social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.

“The goal is to take away that distraction so our students can better focus, and our teachers can better teach and not have to worry about that,” Pauley said.

He acknowledged that there will be an adjustment period, but he hopes that everyone will be able to adapt to the new policy.

“I hope that our parents and our students alike understand the intent behind this and adapt and adjust and our teachers do the same thing,” Pauley said.

The resolution will take effect on August 13 and will remain in effect until the board drafts and approves a permanent policy.

Hardesty said the board now needs to make sure that the new policy is communicated to everyone within the Cabell County School system.

“What we need to do is make sure that we get out the appropriate communications to our public and to our employees of what we’re going to be following as we go through the correction on the policy,” he said.