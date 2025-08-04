Photo from Nitro Fire Department

NITRO, W.Va. — Kanawha and Putnam county fire crews responded to an early morning blaze on 40th St in Nitro Monday.

Fire crews said they found the basement at the house located at 137 40th Street fully-involved and flames coming out of the first floor windows. The house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze. It took 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There was extensive damage to the inside of the house. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.