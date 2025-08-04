CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the launch of a new opioid settlement grant funding opportunity to local outreach programs and appointed members to the Opioid Community Council during their meeting Monday.

Goodwin announced the Charleston Opioid Settlement Grant which is funded through the opioid settlement funds. This grant program is in partnership with United Way of Central West Virginia.

The grant is designed to support initiatives that demonstrate evidence-based strategies, programming, and services.

These initiatives include:

-Treatment: expanding treatment availability to the individuals affected by substance use disorders or addiction

-Prevention: develop prevention strategies, provide avoidance education, to engage in the enforcement to ensure the sale, distribution, promotion, or use of the opioid’s stops and decrease the supply of licit and illicit opioid’s

-Recovery: support recovery from addiction

“By investing these settlement funds in programs that focus on prevention, treatment, and recovery, we are turning this opportunity into lasting change for individuals and families in our community,” Goodwin said. “Through our collaboration with the United Way of Central West Virginia and the Opioid Community Council, we are strengthening our ability to connect those in need with the resources, services, and support they need to move toward recovery and long-term stability.”

She appointed nine members to the council, Chief of Staff Matthew Sutton, former US Attorney for the Southern District William Thompson, Dr. Cynthia Persily, Brian Lilly, Dr. Martha Carter, Bill Woodrum, Emily Hanna, Ashley McElwee, and Sarah Stone.

Grant applications will open August 5 and must be submitted by September 5.

Those wishing to apply must meet the Schedule A (Core Strategies) and Schedule B (Approved Uses) that were set forth by the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding.

Applications are available at www.unitedwaycwv.org/opioid.

If anyone has any questions, contact Community Investment Director for United Way of Central West Virginia Katharina Fritzler at 304-340-3521 or [email protected]