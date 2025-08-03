CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Capital City’s iconic Italian restaurant Fazio’s is moving forward with its new ownership group minus it’s leader, the late Doug Skaff.

Skaff, who tragically died in a car crash on Interstate 79 in Lewis County on June 10, along with Hale House owner Vincente Cruz, put together an investor group in recent months that purchased Fazio’s. The deal closed on May 12.

Skaff appeared on 580Live in late May and talked about the purchase with Dave Allen.

“I couldn’t imagine Charleston without it,” Skaff said.

Jim Strawn is a member of the investor group. Strawn said last Friday on 580Live with Dave Allen that Skaff is sorely missed. He said the other investors are keeping his vision alive at Fazio’s.

“We’re doing very, very well,” Strawn said. “The team is assembled. The wait staff and the servers are impeccable with their service.”

Strawn said he’s heard good reviews.

“I’m hearing that the food is as good as it’s ever been,” Strawn said.

The purchase of the restaurant included the recipes. Skaff talked about that during his 580Live appearance in May.

“We get everything. Fazio’s: the name, the brand, the food, the recipes, the great staff, the employees — we want to keep everything the same,” Skaff said. “Even the décor. That’s what makes it. The old Italian feel.”

Strawn said the restaurant may expand its hours and offerings but for now they’ll keep it simple.

“Dinner 5 to 9 Tuesday through Saturday, we’re not overdoing it. We haven’t expanded the hours just yet–Doug’s vision was to do that,” Strawn said. “I hope we entertain his vision and we open on Sundays eventually and put a lounge in like he wanted to do but right now it’s business as usual.”