ST. ALBANS, W.Va. –A CSX coal train jumped the tracks in Kanawha County late Saturday night

St. Albans police said nine coal cars derailed with each car carrying approximately 100 tons of coal. The derailment was reported at 11:34 p.m. in the Hansford Street area.

The city has closed traffic at the Boone Street underpass, the Walnut and Spruce street crossings until CSX completes the cleanup.

There were no injuries reported and no word on what caused the derailment.

CSX took control of the scene early Sunday morning.

Photo: Doug Carter