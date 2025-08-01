CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by an on-duty Kanawha County sheriff’s deputy this week has been released on home confinement in her criminal case.

The alleged victim was an inmate at the South Central Regional Jail. A judge agreed Friday to her home confinement request. She told the judge she was traumatized by what had happened.

Fired Deputy Cass Close, 54, is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on the charge of imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated, detained or under supervision. His cash bail is $100,000. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11.

The woman reported to state police earlier this week that Close, a court bailiff, forced her to perform sexual acts on him. She was in the Kanawha County Judicial Building for a court hearing at the time of the alleged crime.

The woman, who is facing extradition to another state on pending criminal charges, will stay on home confinement until police from that state come to Kanawha County and pick her up.