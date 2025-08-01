CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s Back to School Night at Charleston’s Live on the Levee.

“We’re catering to the kids and the city has done an amazing of getting things ready for the kids,” Live on the Levee spokesman Jim Strawn said Friday on 580 Live with Dave Allen.

There will be resources and school supplies given out.

Sneezy will perform beginning at 6 p.m. Strawn said the group does a little blend including pop and reggae.

“They describe it as electrifying infusion. I can’t wait to see it,” Strawn said.

The featured group is the alternative rock group Ona which will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

“This their last local performance. They are going national in about two weeks,” Strawn said.

The Back to School Night has been growing each year, Strawn said.

“The mayor wanted to do this two or three years ago, so whether your student is going to college or pre-school there’s going to be something for them,” Strawn said.

Tonight was to be the final Live on the Levee night of the season but the city has announced a make up event set for Aug. 22.

Strawn said the Carpenter Ants will open the entertainment that night followed by the Charley West All-Stars who were scheduled to be perform earlier this summer but stormy weather cancelled the show.