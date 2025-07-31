PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. –A Putnam County teacher says he’s thankful he didn’t experience a major tsunami during his stay in Hawaii.

Seth Skiles, a teacher at Rock Branch Elementary and the 2025 Teacher of the Year award winner, is currently vacationing on Oahu, just outside Honolulu.

He said that on Tuesday while he was headed to the North Shore to watch surfers, warnings began coming through on the radio and phones that a tsunami was expected to hit the island and urging them to move to higher ground. An evacuation order remained in place until Wednesday.

Skiles said that it took them nearly three hours just to travel 25 miles back to their hotel due to heavy traffic.

“Traffic was in grid-locked, everybody was trying to get evacuated from the ocean areas, but where I’m staying it was on the ocean area, and so I needed to get back to my room and get on a higher floor, so it was an adventure,” he said.

Skiles said the aftershocks from the 8.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Russia were expected to reach the island around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, prompting the warnings to be sent out.

He noted that everyone was watching and waiting for something to happen, but fortunately, nothing did.

“I could see the ocean from my room, and everybody was watching the ocean and waiting for something awful to happen from their balcony, lots of people watching, and watching, and watching and the waves never did really pick up like what you would think a tsunami wave,” Skiles said.

He said the weather didn’t change, but there was a heavy military and Coast Guard presence. He added that stores and hotels were closing, and cell service was limited.

Skiles pointed out that tsunami warnings are not typical in Hawaii, as the weather is usually stable and consistent

“If you look at any weather app you can see the very same weather almost every day on any of the Hawaiian Islands,” he said. “Usually, it’s about in the low 70’s at nighttime and the mid 80’s in the daytime usually all year long, mostly sunny, there’ll be an occasional rain cloud come through especially in the higher mountains but usually it’s the same weather,” he said.