CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County sheriff’s deputy is in custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a female inmate at the Kanawha County Judicial Building in downtown Charleston.

Cass Close, 54, of Quick, who has served as a court bailiff, was arraigned Thursday morning on the charge of imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated, detained or under supervision.

Kanawha County Sheriff Joe Crawford said Close was fired and then arrested by state police. He said the conduct won’t be tolerated.

“My office has zero tolerance for this type of misconduct and behavior,” Crawford said at a Thursday morning news conference. “We will hold our own accountable jus as we would anyone else. We are held to a higher standard. No badge or position of authority gives anyone the right to abuse another human being.”

Crawford described the case as “sickening” and a “disgrace.”

State police received a complaint after the alleged assault took place on Tuesday. Crawford said a quick but thorough investigation took place before the charges were filed.

Crawford apologized to the alleged victim.

“I want to express my deepest sorrow and my full commitment to ensuring that she receives justice,” he said. “I promise that we will cooperate fully with the investigation and work to make sure this will never happen again.”

The alleged victim told police the assault occurred while she was waiting for a court hearing. She said Close made sexual comments to her and then took her from her holding cell into his office where the alleged sexual crime occurred. He allegedly forced her to perform sexual acts. He also allegedly took photos of the inmate.

Neither Crawford nor any of the other speakers at Thursday’s news conference mentioned Close by name.

Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said the conduct will not be tolerated.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are in street clothes, whether you are wearing a suit or whether you are wearing a uniform or a badge, if you are committing an act like this you will be prosecuted. We are committed that the victim gets justice,” Salango said.

Salango, Crawford and State Police Superintendent Col. Jim Mitchell all said the charges should not reflect negatively on the other 106 Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies.

“I know personally this is not a reflection of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department,” Mitchell said at Thursday’s news conference. “We are proud to serve with them each and every day and work with them in a collaborative effort.”

Crawford said there would also be an internal investigation by his department.

Close was arraigned and bond was set at $100,000. He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail.