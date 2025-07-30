Story by Chris Lawrence

A Kanawha County woman faces a charge of DUI causing injury for a car wreck on I-79 which involved a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department cruiser.

Hollie Anderson, 29, of Elkview was arrested Wednesday morning after turning herself in for the charge stemming from the July 22nd accident at Mink Shoals. There, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Captain J.H. Thaxton was sitting in is cruiser, parked well off the side of the interstate, monitoring traffic speed. According to investigators, Anderson’s car veered off the highway and struck Thaxton’s cruiser.

Investigators said there was no evidence Anderson ever touched her brakes prior to the impact. The force of the crash was so hard it took the cruiser from sitting still to 11 miles an hour. Authorities said the impact broke the rear axle of the cruiser, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and likely totaled the vehicle.

Anderson was not wearing a seat belt and suffered severe injuries. She was hospitalized and was only released this week. Her dog, which was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was in the passenger seat and unrestrained as well. The impact of the crash killed the family pet. Deputies said the dog’s remains were respectfully collected and delivered to the family the night of the crash. Thaxton suffered minor injuries in the wreck and was treated and released.

Along with no evidence of braking, investigators said Anderson showed no evidence of trying to avoid the collision. There were classic signs of drug or alcohol impairment, possibly both. Deputies obtained a sample of her blood which is being tested at the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab.

Ironically, another deputy had just responded to a call at Anderson’s home prior to the wreck. The call was a domestic incident at her home, but she had left before deputies arrived. At the house deputies learned from family learned she was headed out to the interstate and was possibly drunk. While headed out to look for her, a more serious domestic call came in and took priority. But the deputy radioed Captain Thaxton about the woman, fearing she was potentially drunk and may be headed his way. Minutes after the call, Thaxton’s cruiser was rocked.

Anderson was set free on $3,000 bail following her arraignment. She must also undergo a court monitored alcohol program as the case moves through the courts.