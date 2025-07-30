SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New West Virginia University President Michael T. Benson stopped by South Charleston Wednesday evening to get a glimpse of the West Virginia Regional Technology Park and speak with officials and supporters.

Benson, who began his duties last week, has been traveling the Mountain State as part of the “Welcome Home Tour.” The tour includes trips to 18 counties to visit hospitals, businesses, historical sites, and local communities.

The tour was created by former President E. Gordon Gee, and Benson says it was a great idea.

“It was a no brainer for me because I wanted to get off on the right foot,” Benson said. “By the end of the fiscal year, June 30 of next year, I want to hit all 55 counties. It’s so important.”

Benson says he likes spending time at each stop throughout the state but doing it all at once can be a bit of a challenge.

“It’s a little overwhelming at times because I’d like to spend more time at each place, but that will come later,” Benson said. “It’s really fun to learn about the history and the fabric of a place, particular if a place is rich in history as West Virginia, because it helps inform why people do what they do, how they feel about issues and how important the university is.”

CEO of WV Regional Technology Park Matthew Ballard says it was important to get Benson to the facility.

“We have shared values with West Virginia University. Research, education, and economic development,” Ballard said. “He has said that as the leader of this new institution, he has to get out and meet the people of West Virginia, meet the business community and the political leaders, so as he’s going on this tour, we wanted to host him and talk about those shared values and the future collaborations.”

One of those not-so-distant collaborations Benson will be made aware of is the $250 million Consolidated State Laboratories Facility coming to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park in South Charleston.

The new facility will have spaces for Marshall University and WVU, as well as State Police Forensics and several other offices.

“That is going to lead to future collaborations. Research, marketing, and the things that we can all do together to benefit the state,” Ballard said.

Benson still has more counties to hit on his trip through the Mountain State, and he says he wants the public to know that WVU is a resource for them before his journey 18-county journey is complete,

“I may be the face of the university, but this is West Virginia’s University. It belongs to the people of the state. They need to feel that, and we need to hear from them what their needs and desires and aspirations are and how we can help address them,” Benson said.