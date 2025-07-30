MIAMI, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the father and son that died over the weekend in a murder-suicide.

William Charles Moles, 50, fatally shot his son, Charles Anthony Moles, 33, on the front porch of a residence on Geneva Lane in the Miami part of eastern Kanawha County early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the two were in an argument that was likely fueled by alcohol. After a full investigation and completion of autopsy reports, investigators confirmed that William Moles did shoot his son and turned the gun on himself shortly after.

According to a release from the KCSO, detectives were unable to determine the exact cause of the argument and why it escalated to gunfire.