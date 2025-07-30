CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved the hiring of former Horace Mann Middle School Principal Jon Anderson as the new principal at Capital High School during its personnel meeting on Wednesday.

Anderson replaces Larry Bailey who recently resigned. The school board also accepted Bailey’s resignation during the meeting.

Bailey had been the principal at Capital for 10 years. He was hired in 2015.

Anderson interviewed for the job in 2015 but Bailey was hired instead.

“I am a little disappointed, but I did all I could. I interviewed well and thought the interview process went well,” Anderson told 58WCHS Radio News at the time. “I’m disappointed, but I know God has a plan for me and He’s always taken care of me to this point. Everything happens for a reason and it just wasn’t my time to be at Capital High School and that’s okay. I’m in a great place right now.”

Anderson was the principal at Horace Mann for six years before being transferred to a teaching job at Dupont Middle School in 2017.

The BOE approved a long personnel list Wednesday including 14 resignations and 24 hirings along with several transfers in professional positions. There was also a long list of resignations, hirings and transfer of school service personnel.

The board also hired a number of athletic coaches Wednesday.

The new school year begins in Kanawha County on Aug. 15.