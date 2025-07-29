BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority has a five-step response following an eight-hour traffic stoppage last month when the northbound lanes flooded near the Sharon exit in Kanawha County backing up traffic for 12 miles stranding thousands of motorists.

Parkways Authority Executive Director Chuck Smith read the plan at the beginning of Tuesday’s Parkways Authority meeting at Tamarack in Beckley.

The response includes:

–the formation of a critical response team that will respond when these types of incidents occur

–the creation of an external communications plan to let impacted motorists know what is going on

–the creation of a motorists’ service plan to aid stopped motorists

–revision of the Parkway Authority’s current internal plans and protocols when similar events occur

–enhancement of the Parkways Authority’s worker training program

Smith told MetroNews they came up with the plan after a full review of the June 26 high water event that clogged three drains with several feet of mud after a heavy rain storm that he described as a 1,000 year storm.

“After reviewing the circumstances and what occurred and how it occurred and the process that everyone went through, this seems like one of the most logical responses we could do to proactively take control and implement the things necessary to make sure people are informed and people are safe,” Smith said.

The Parkways Authority has had an emergency response plan that includes turnaround gates and detours for more than a decade but that was not put into place that night last month. Smith said it should have been.

“Looking at it in hindsight–yes. I understand the decision-making process from the guys in the field and what they went through trying to get those done,” Smith said. “Normal logical thoughts of anyone working on that situation would assume those drains aren’t that deep (under the water and mud) but the problem was they were way deeper and they couldn’t find them (the drains) in the time frame needed.”

Smith, who had been on the job for eight days when the incident occurred, said teams on site decided against reversing traffic because the heavy rain had stopped and they appeared to be making progress with getting the water out of the highway. He said crews later found the drains were covered by four to six feet of mud and debris underneath four feet of water.

“Trying to find that is like a needle in the haystack,” he said. “We should have moved to (the turnaround plan) sooner and had people on the road.”

It takes two hours to open the gates and implement the plan.

Communication is a big part of the response moving forward, according to Smith. He said they will come up with a external communication plan so motorists will know what is happening.

“Everybody that was stuck in that traffic needed to know what was going on and we had no way to convey that message to them because of the way everything was set up in our protocols. So we’re going to modify those protocols, take the steps necessary that we have to to ensure that the people who are stuck for an extended period of time, know what is going on, understand the situation and get them the help that they need as quickly as we can,” Smith.

Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, a longtime close observer and, at times, critic of the Parkways Authority, told MetroNews the plan was a good first step.

“Things do happen. This would have happened without regard to that plan. Hopefully, this would have eased some of the pain from the incident that night if it had been in place,” Gearheart said. “When something else happens and it inevitably will, hopefully this will ease the pain then.”

Smith also announced northbound drivers who paid cash for tolls at the Chelyan toll plaza from 3:45 a.m. on June 26 to 1:40 p.m. on June 27 will be reimbursed. Those who paid electronically for tolls have already been credited.

Also at Tuesday’s Parkways Authority meeting:

–newly appointed members Wade Linger, Nick Fantasia and Art Thomm II attended their first meeting

–the authority approved a $2 million dollar contract for work on the Yeager Bridge ramp in Charleston

–okayed a bid for $5.8 million for new signage on a section of the highway

–approved nearly $384.000 to be spent on EV charging stations at the northbound rest stop between the Paint Creek and Mahan exits

–the next Parkways Authority meeting is scheduled for Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. at Tamarack