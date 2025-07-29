CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The West Virginia Department of Education is equipping educators with the tools they need for a successful school year during a two-day conference in Charleston.

The Support, Appreciate, Invest, and Learn (SAIL) Into a New School Year conference got underway Tuesday morning, with hundreds of educators from across the state attending learning sessions throughout the day at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The conference opened with remarks from WVDE Superintendent Michelle Blatt, followed by day one keynote speaker, New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and former educator Matt Eicheldinger, who wrote Sticky Notes: Memorable Lessons from Ordinary Moments.

The conference is divided into daily sessions each day that focus on core content instructional strategies, positive student behavior, school success, school improvement, and more.

Dr. Erika Klose, Director of Pre-K through 12 Academic Support, said that on the first day, educators attended sessions focused on specific classroom supports, such as best practices and strategies, technology integration, and incorporating career exploration into instruction. She added that some sessions also focused on best practices for specific content areas, including math and reading.

Klose said the department always has a conference before school starts that focuses on specific initiatives or needs, but this one was different because of the wide range of topics it covered.

She said the conference is meant to celebrate all educators, remind them of their profession and the impact they have on students, and provide them with tools they can take back to their schools to support success.

“To provide them with sessions that can support them in their classrooms, give them new ideas to take back into their school year and allow them to choose to find the things that there most interested in, and they really need support in,” she said.

Jodi Williams, a school counselor at Opequon Elementary School, said that although counselors are not admin nor are they directly in classrooms, they still make a difference in the school community, and she feels empowered to have been invited.

She added that the conference is not only a great way to feel supported by the Department of Education, but also a great opportunity to learn from other educators.

“We all need to support, we all need to feel that we are supported and the exchange of information the networking that goes on here it’s fantastic, and the new ideas, I’m excited about going back and implementing some things, and also learning that what I have been doing, other people have been doing as well,” Williams said.

Communities in Schools site coordinator at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Marsha Beverage agreed saying that while she learns a lot from the speakers, she learns just as much from the other educators.

“I love conversing with other people and learning from them what they’re doing in their schools, and I may not use that exact idea, but I can take that, and I can — it to where it works for our rural school setting and I just love that part,” Beverage said.

One of the main focuses is on engaging with parents and students in and out of the classroom.

“We talk about ways to make our classrooms more engaging, to have our students to be more engaged, so there are a number of sessions that are about student engagement, whether it’s for our youngest learners all the way up to our high school learners,” Klose said.

She said that Superintendent Blatt announced the launch of the ‘Engaging Families WV’ Facebook page, where tips will be shared with parents on how to engage with their children and support the learning taking place in schools.

Since this was a main topic, an entire session was dedicated to it.

Beverage said the session got her thinking on what her school can do to help.

“We could do Sunday shout-outs where we send home robo-calls to let them know what’s going on for the week ahead, we could do better with our newsletters, our monthly newsletter, maybe move it to bi-weekly newsletters, we could just do a lot more to reach parents and get them on-board with what we’re trying to do,” she said.

She noted that the use of social media would be beneficial for parents.

Williams also said that while she wanted to focus on engagement, she learned from Eicheldinger to focus on the students and their stories.

“Just pausing, taking a moment to reflect doesn’t take a lot of time, but write down that one thing that stuck out in your mind for that day and just keep a cumulative record of all that, because when you go back and look at it, you’re like hey wow, I did make a difference,” Williams said.

Focusing on these stories helps educators truly understand the significant impact they have on their students.

Day two of the conference will take place on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Middle school counselor, motivational speaker, and comedy magician Joey Stepp will serve as the keynote speaker for day two. Learning sessions will cover a range of topics, including the role of physical activity in boosting academic performance, strategies for managing behaviors, creating meaningful learning targets, and more.