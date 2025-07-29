CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston attorney has been arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant after allegedly exposing himself to a child in Virginia last year.

James Barber, 65, of Charleston, was arrested Tuesday at his downtown office. He’s been charged with exposing sexual genital parts to a child under the age of 15.

The warrant for Barber’s arrest came from Chesterfield County Police in Virginia, and it states that the investigation began in July 2024.

Authorities in Chesterfield say Barber solicited sex and exchanged inappropriate and sexual images and videos with a juvenile girl. They accuse Barber of doing this over the course of several months.

Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Debra Rusnak confirmed Tuesday that there is now a local investigation underway.

Barber had been a personal injury attorney since 1984 and formerly worked for Hartley Law Group, PLLC. His information has been removed from the firm’s website.