BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va.— West Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate an incident between two inmates that took place at a Cabell County correctional facility back in May that resulted in one of the inmate’s death.

State Trooper E.H. Bennett was notified by investigators at the West Virginia Regional Jail in Barboursville of the inmate death that had occurred there on May 11.

Through the trooper’s investigation, it was determined that Lonnie Wayne Smith Jr., 44, of Hurricane was the victim in a physical altercation at the jail and later died from a head trauma as a result of the altercation on May 17 at Saint Mary’s Medical Center.

Allen Curtis Adkins, 34, of Milton has now been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter for the incident. Adkins was arrested at the Western Regional Jail on the charge and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday in Cabell County Magistrate Court. The investigation is ongoing.