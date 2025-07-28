CHARLESTON, W.Va. — FestivALL, Charleston’s annual event displaying art, theater, dance, and music, has a new leader.

Zack Harold, a writer and digital storyteller, has been selected to succeed Interim CEO Brittant Javins.

Harold was most recently a multimedia specialist with West Virginia University Extension. Throughout his career, Harold has served as the Life and Entertainment editor at the Charleston Daily Mail, the managing editor of WV Living Magazine, and has had freelance work published Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and more. He also frequently contributes to West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Clifton Clark, president of the FestivALL Board of Directors, says Harold is the right man for the job.

His journalistic insight, passion for the arts, and empathy for bringing enriching experiences to the Charleston community and beyond make him uniquely suited to lead this organization. With his strong professional background and deep roots in the arts community, we’re confident he will step into this role with vision, purpose, and impact,” Clark said.

Harold says he’s ready to have his hand on an event that he’s loved for years.

“I am honored FestivALL’s Board of Directors selected me to shepherd this organization into its next 20 years. I’ve been a fan of FestivALL from the beginning, and I’m excited to be part of the team that brings such innovative programming to our city. More than anything, I want Charleston to remain a place where creative people can express themselves and be supported by their community,” Harold said in a statement.

FestivALL will be hosting events for a 23rd consecutive year in May.

Harold’s duties will begin on August 15.