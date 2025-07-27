CHARLESTON W.Va. — Mark your calendars for two major fundraising events coming to the Capital City for a weekend in September.

First, on Saturday, September 20, the Mountaineer’s Night Out event will held at the Red Carpet Pavilion.

Local spokesman Jim Strawn says the event is described as the ultimate tailgate party for that day’s big Mountaineer Football game and considered a WVU Football watching extravaganza.

He said the exact time the event will start is still being determined.

“We play Kansas, the Jay Hawks, we hope the kick-off is about 3:30, we don’t know when the kick-off will be, but the event will start two hours prior to the kick-off,” Strawn said.

Strawn said this is an important fundraising effort that raises money for kids battling cancer at the Bob Burdette Center in Charleston.

He said the event is expected to complete with a BBQ, wings, spirited drinks, and more.

“It’s a tailgate party, we’ll have pork sandwiches and wings and beverages, and you come and you just watch the Mountaineers play football, and we have some fun in between, we’ll have some music,” he said.

Then, on Sunday, September 21, the following day, is the third Annual Leah’s Legacy 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk in Charleston that helps raise money for Leah Strickland’s Memorial Scholarship Fund for dedicated young athletes.

Strawn said that the run commemorates Leah Strickland, a local young athlete who tragically lost her life in a car accident coming home from a soccer game on August 31, 2022.

Last year the event had to close at 500 participants, but Strawn said they want to make it even bigger this year.

“The parents just said, hey, you know what, we’re going to honor her, we’re going to remember her, we’re going to etch her legacy even deeper,” Strawn said. “They started this thing, it’s in its third year, we hope to have a thousand folks out there participating.”

The Strickland family chose to honor Leah in this way due to her “team first, all in” attitude, always encouraging her teammates to do their best, and always putting them before her own interests.

The scholarship fund provides scholarships for senior athletes who embody a similar team-first spirit that Leah upheld.

The race will start at 5 p.m. at City Center Slack Plaza along Summers Street in downtown Charleston that Sunday, will go to the Kanawha Boulevard, before returning to Slack Plaza.

Strawn said that local country singer-songwriter Josh Pantry, who performed at this past Sternwheel Regatta, is going to be holding a 90 minute concert in conjunction with the event.

He said all ages can participate in the race and encourages folks to get involved.

“We’re going to have runners age 3 up to 103 and we hope that you will get involved as well, Leah’slegacywv.org, Leah’slegacywv.org, you can go there, you can get registered, I recommend registering the whole family,” Strawn said.

Strawn said they are also looking for more sponsors for the event.