CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An investigation into a house fire that broke out on the West Side area of Kanawha County early Sunday morning is underway.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze that was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Those who responded included the Jefferson, Lakewood, and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments, and Hurricane Fire and Rescue.

No word yet on whether anyone was in the home or if any injuries occurred.