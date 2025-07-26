MIAMI, W.Va. — Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies said a woman called Kanawha County Metro 911 at about 1:22 a.m. Saturday and said her son was on her front porch in the Miami area of Cabin Creek with a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived and found the adult son dead and a his father also dead in the front yard.

Sgt. Josh Lester said it appears the father shot and killed his son and then turned the gun on himself.

Lester said it appears the two had been having an alcohol-fueled argument.

“Emotions were obviously running high over whatever they were arguing about. I don’t know what was happening between them but it’s very unfortunate of what it came to,” Lester told MetroNews.

The names of those involved have not been released. The son did live at the residence with his parents.

Deputies worked the scene through the night. Lester said there’s a lot of forensic work to do.

“They’ll try to determine where they were when it happened and that will tell them if this was an instant decision, the first shot was fired and he turned the gun on himself or if there was time and he moved around, that’s the things that they really have to piece together and it takes some time,” Lester said.

The residence where the shootings occurred is located on Geneva Lane in the Miami community in eastern Kanawha County.