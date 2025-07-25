CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Side Neighborhood Association will have a cleanup event Saturday in Charleston.

Those interested are asked to come to St. Anthony Catholic Church on 6th Street beginning at 9 a.m.

“Come ready to work and we’ll feed you,” organizer Samantha Nygaard said.

The cleanup goes until noon when food will be provided.

Fellow organizer Naomi Bays said the neighborhood association will provide the supplies.

“We have gloves, litter pickers and bags for you, the things you might need. Just come down and register and we’ll get you going,” Bays said.

It’s a good community event, Bays said.

“Cleanup with us for a couple of hours and then we’ll feed you and you get to meet neighbors and make friends,” Bays said.