Story by Chris Lawrence

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — The contractor working to widen Big Tyler Road through Cross Lanes is resuming the job.

The project slowed last October as utilities were being relocated. The process took way longer than anybody expected.

Kanawha County Delegate Andy Shamblin said he, along with Senator Glen Jefferies, were getting daily calls from frustrated constituents. They started asking questions and he said thankfully finally started to get some answers about the delay.

“It wasn’t any error on the contractor’s part, it was a lack of communication between various state agencies and the utility companies,” Shamblin said. “We were able to figure out what infrastructure had not been moved, which was a relatively small amount that was holding up the project. As of about two weeks ago all of the utility infrastructure has been moved and everything is restarting.”

According to Shamblin there is no set date for completion, but he believes it will like be next year.

The road is a notorious traffic jam and has been for more than two decades. The highway was widened with a turning lane more than 20 years ago, but continued to be a sore spot for rush hour travel. The most recent project adds another lane to either side and makes it a five lane road. Shamblin hopes it will help and believes it will.

“I believe it will help. I don’t know that it’s going to be a magic solution, but having additional lanes from the interstate to the stop light at Andrew Jackson Middle School and Kroger will help with the traffic problem,” he said.

A message posted Thursday on WV 511 indicated the work was restarting.

“Kanawha Co- Cross Lanes Widening Project, WV-622 Goff Mountain Road to the intersection of WV-62, day, and night roadwork, intermittent traffic pattern changes and lane closures, expect traffic delays,” the message said.