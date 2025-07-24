CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There’s no guarantee that more potholes won’t stall traffic on the I-64 Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston in the months to come but the state Division of Highways has a three-step plan it hopes will keep the traffic delays to a minimum.

The state’s busiest bridge has been impacted twice this month with mammoth potholes that forced emergency repairs and the closings of two of the the three westbound lanes of traffic causing miles long backups. A second large pothole formed Wednesday morning–the middle lane was back open to traffic by 10 a.m. Thursday.

DOH spokesman Brent Walker said DOH crews will continue with a plan to do alternate lane closures at night to do what is described as preventative pothole work. Walker said that should get them to a resurfacing project scheduled for this fall which should get them to a 2027 redecking project.

“Unfortunately this is where we are right now but we think within the next month we won’t be in this situation until the redecking project,” Walker said.

A total new bridge deck for both westbound and eastbound lanes will probably cost more than $30 million. Walker said the DOH would also likely do major work on the approaches on either side of the bridge at the same time as the redecking.

Walker said during an appearance on MetroNews Midday delaying the redecking until 2027 would help the state financially and logistically, another bridge project is scheduled to start later this year one exit away from the Carter Bridge at the Montrose Drive exit in South Charleston.

Walker said putting the membrane down this fall will be a less expensive fix.

“Until we can get to the 30-million-dollar-plus cost to redeck,” Walker said.