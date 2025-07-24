NITRO, W.Va. — Contractors are ready to remove all traffic signs close to the bridge near the Nitro exit on Interstate 64 East.

Motorists have noticed a significant dip at the end of the bridge not long after the Division of Highways finished up a widening project on I-64 from the Scott Depot exit to the Nitro exit.

The DOH began ramping up discussions with the project’s contractor and eventually put “dip” signs near the area.

According to a Thursday release, the contractor spent roughly two weeks raising the approach slabs to the bridge. Work was done by drilling holes in the bridge approaches and injecting foam underneath.

The DOH says the dip is just about completely eliminated.