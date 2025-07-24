CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has pleaded guilty to escape after he did not return to a federal re-entry facility in Kanawha County.

Ronald Edward Tinsley, 52, pleaded guilty on Thursday. He failed to return from an approved work pass to the Dismas Charities Inc. residential re-entry facility in St. Albans back in March and was later arrested on May 13.

Tinsley was at the facility after being convicted for possession of a stolen firearm in 2021.

Tinsley is now facing a maximum of five years in prison. He’ll be sentenced on October 27.