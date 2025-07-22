CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Repairs are underway at the YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families after a series of water leaks were causing issues among its clients.

YWCA CEO Sonya Hairston said recently that mold triggered by the water leaks was causing clients to have to seek medical attention.

Charleston Mayor’s Chief of Staff Matt Sutton said on 580 Live Tuesday that YWCA leases the building for free in return for providing its services, and the city takes responsibility for the building’s issues.

“It’s an extremely important program in our city and it is inside a city building, the city owns the building Sojourner’s is in, and just like every other building, it gets old, we have a roof we’ve got to repair,” Sutton said.

The city is responsible for several maintenance issues under the lease, including structural repairs.

Sutton said the roof at Sojourner’s, which is located on Charleston’s East End on Washington Street, has been an issue for quite a while now.

He said there has also been some longstanding water issues in a shower at the shelter that they had not been made aware of until recently.

Sutton said they are now working with contractors to get the problems fixed as well as with YWCA staff, who have recently underwent major leadership changes.

He said these changes could have contributed to the issues with the building not promptly being passed along to city staff.

“You know, the YWCA is under new leadership and there was a little bit of a gap between when Deb Weinstein ran it for years, between that and the new leader, Sonya, there was some communication not going on and things that kind of went under the radar, which happens,” he said.

Sonya Hairston took over the shelter in January and said that she informed the city of these issues as soon as they were made known to her.

City officials took a tour of the shelter in April and began working on a plan to address the issues related to the roof.

In July, Hairston contacted Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin again about the worsening conditions at Sojourner’s.

Sutton said on Tuesday that the bidding process for the roof is nearly complete, and Charleston City Council expects to approve the lowest bid at its August 4 meeting.

He said they have been working with YWCA to implement a general maintenance and communication plan so issues like this don’t have to accumulate to this degree again.

Sutton said the YWCA does crucial work out of this facility and they need a reliable shelter to comfortably house some of the city’s most vulnerable.

“Because we do want folks in there to be comfortable, to be safe, and in one of the worst times in their life have a place that they can rely on,” Sutton said. “And the Y does an amazing job running the program, it just has a few issues we have to fix in the building and make sure we can keep people safe and comfortable.”

The Sojourner’s Shelter provides a place where mainly women and children can go for refuge after being involved in domestic abuse situations. It currently houses 36 adults and eight children.