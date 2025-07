CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Metro 911 reports that a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 79 Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported at around 7:45 at mile marker 3. The incident shut down southbound lanes.

According to KCSO, a driver struck the cruiser while it was parked with a captain inside. The captain was reportedly okay, but the driver was transported to the hospital.

No further information has been made available.